Three dead, 34 arrested after chieftaincy-linked shooting in Funsi

Three people have been confirmed dead and 34 suspects arrested following a violent shooting incident linked to a chieftaincy dispute at Funsi in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region.

The incident, which occurred on the night of May 22, 2026, has heightened tensions in the community, prompting a major security deployment by the Upper West Regional Police Command to restore order and prevent further clashes.

In a statement, the Police said officers were first alerted to a shooting incident in the Gbelonosi section of Funsi, where two persons were initially reported dead.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the bodies of 37-year-old Fufulu Nandug and 22-year-old Yussif Samahan, both confirmed dead from gunshot wounds.

Subsequent search operations within the community led to the discovery of a third body, later identified as 20-year-old Amadu Lukman, bringing the total number of fatalities to three.

The killings are believed to be connected to a long-standing chieftaincy dispute in the area, which has previously generated intermittent tensions between rival factions.

Following the incident, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police Francis Yiribaare, led a reinforcement team to Funsi to support ongoing investigations and stabilise the security situation.

Police said a total of 34 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the violence as security operations intensified across the community.

Authorities added that several items believed to be linked to the disturbances were retrieved during the operation.

These include a shotgun, bow and arrows, quantities of gunpowder, spent cartridges, talisman-embedded smocks, and a medallion reportedly associated with rival factions in the chieftaincy conflict.

According to the Police Administration, all suspects and retrieved exhibits have been transferred to Wa to assist with ongoing investigations and possible prosecution.

Investigators are working to establish the exact circumstances that led to the violence and identify all individuals involved in the shooting incident.

The Police Service has extended condolences to the families of the deceased and assured the public that anyone found culpable will be dealt with strictly according to the law.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Police Command has appealed to residents of Funsi to remain calm, refrain from acts of reprisal, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information to support investigations.

Additional security personnel have been deployed to the area, with intensified patrols underway to prevent further escalation and ensure the restoration of lasting peace.

Authorities say maintaining stability in the community remains a top priority as investigations into the chieftaincy-related violence continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.