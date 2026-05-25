Ghanaian defender Manuel Ayitey joins Spanish side Villarreal on a two-year deal

Manuel Ayitey unveiled as Villarreal player

Ghanaian defender Manuel Ayitey has taken another major step in his development after signing for Villarreal CF following a meteoric rise through the Spanish youth football system.

The 19-year-old joins Villarreal’s youth setup after spending the last two years developing in Spain.

Ayitey first featured for the youth side of Marbella FC before later moving to CD Pozoblanco, where his performances attracted the attention of Villarreal.

The left-footed centre-back is regarded as a versatile player who is comfortable in possession and capable of building play from the back.

Ayitey’s move continues the growing trend of young Ghanaian footballers earning opportunities in Spain through steady development at youth level.

The defender will now look to continue his progress within Villarreal’s system as he aims to climb through the ranks at one of Spain’s most respected clubs for youth development.

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