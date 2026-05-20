Ghana forward Ransford Königsdörffer joins Bundesliga side Mainz from Hamburg

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Ghana forward Ransford Königsdörffer has completed a move to Mainz 05 from fellow Bundesliga side Hamburger SV.
The 24-year-old striker joins Mainz as a free agent having hade 33 league appearances and scored five goals during the 2025/26 season.
Königsdörffer also brings significant experience from Germany’s second tier, having played 130 matches and scored 29 goals for Hamburg and Dynamo Dresden.
Mainz sporting director Niko Bungert described the Ghana international as a player capable of fitting perfectly into the club’s attacking setup.
“Ransford Königsdörffer is a quick, physical forward whose style of play will fit our attack very well,” Bungert said.
“At 24, Ransford is at an excellent age and we’re very pleased that we were able to convince him to take the next steps in his career with us at Mainz 05.”
Königsdörffer said the club’s project and discussions with the coaching staff played a major role in his decision.
“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge here in Mainz,” he said.
“The talks here gave me a very clear idea of the plan the head coach and the club have for me, and that was really convincing.”
During his spell at Hamburg, Königsdörffer became a member of the Black Stars setup and has since earned seven caps for Ghana national football team, including an appearance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
He also received a late call-up to Ghana’s squad for the March friendlies against Germany and Austria following the withdrawal of Inaki Williams and Brandon Thomas-Asante.
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