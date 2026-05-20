Transport Minister confirms deployment of 100 new government buses soon

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has assured that the 100 newly procured government buses will soon be deployed to improve public transportation across the country.
Speaking to journalists after appearing before the Public Accounts Committee in Ada, the Minister explained that the buses are currently undergoing final administrative and technical processes before they are released into service.
He explained that the delay in putting the buses into operation is due to ongoing registration, inspections, driver training, and servicing processes.
“If you have a number of buses up to 100 and you bring them into the system, they have to be registered. They have to go through all the inspections,” he explained.
“You have to train drivers, and you have to now deploy the drivers and do a kind of proper servicing on all the buses so that they’ll be able to serve the people.”
The Minister appealed to the public to remain patient, adding that the process is almost complete.
“I understand the Ghanaian people. I want to make an appeal that we are almost at the end of rolling those buses out,” he said.
According to him, the drivers currently undergoing training are expected to complete the programme either this week or early next week.
“Very soon, Ghanaians will see those buses being operational,” the Minister assured.
“Maybe the drivers will pass out by this weekend, and by next week onwards, we should be seeing some positive signs,” he added.
Read also: Government confirms arrival of 100 new buses to ease transport challenges
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