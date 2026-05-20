Ga South Brigade residents lament sewage overflow and poor drainage system

Residents of Ga South Brigade in the Ga South Municipal District are calling for urgent intervention over a worsening sewage and drainage crisis that has left parts of the community flooded with wastewater and exposed households to serious health risks.

According to residents, the area lacks a properly engineered drainage system, resulting in the indiscriminate discharge of sewage and wastewater into homes, walkways and open spaces.

Speaking to JoyNews, resident Jonathan Tetteh described the situation as a long-standing environmental and public health concern that has persisted for nearly a year without a lasting solution.

He explained that the community’s terrain contributes significantly to the problem, as sewage from uphill sections flows downhill through makeshift drains that have no proper outlet.

According to Mr Tetteh, a neighbour allegedly installed PVC pipes to channel wastewater, but the system terminates near his residence, causing sewage to overflow into his compound.

He said residents are now forced to wade through wastewater to access their homes, describing the situation as both distressing and unsafe.

Mr Tetteh further noted that the constant flow of sewage has produced a strong stench in the area and created breeding grounds for mosquitoes, making it difficult for residents to sit outdoors or for children to play safely.

He added that repeated complaints to the municipal authorities have failed to produce any meaningful or lasting intervention despite several visits and assurances from officials.

Residents also claim that follow-ups with environmental health officers and other local authorities have yielded little progress, with promises of action yet to materialise.

According to Mr Tetteh, attempts to escalate the matter through the area’s Member of Parliament and other stakeholders have also failed to produce results, leaving the community increasingly frustrated.

He stressed that the only sustainable solution to the crisis is the construction of a properly designed drainage system capable of effectively channelling wastewater away from residential areas.

Residents are therefore urging the Ga South Municipal Assembly to treat the matter as a priority, warning that continued delays could worsen sanitation conditions and heighten public health risks in the community.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.