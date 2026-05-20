One-year delay on privileges committee cases embarrassing to Parliament – Dr Draman

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rasheed Draman, has described Parliament’s delay in dealing with cases referred to the Privileges Committee as embarrassing, questioning why incidents that occurred more than a year ago remain unresolved.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on Wednesday, May 20, Dr. Draman expressed concern over the slow pace in addressing matters arising from the chaos that erupted during proceedings at the Appointments Committee, saying the delays undermine public confidence in Parliament.
“It’s quite sad. I’ve listened to the playback of what the Right Honourable Speaker said, and these matters, particularly the chaos at the Appointments Committee, referred to the Privileges Committee, and then this matter of the Honourable Member for Korle Klottey.”
Reflecting on the unresolved cases, Dr. Draman said Parliament needs a more effective system to monitor and follow up on disciplinary matters involving lawmakers.
“I think it’s about time Parliament set up some kind of office within the legislature to be one that could have the register of all these matters that get referred to the Privileges Committee and ensure that at least there is regular follow-up,” he stated.
According to him, it is unacceptable that individuals accused of destroying public property during parliamentary proceedings have yet to face sanctions more than a year later.
Dr. Dramani argued that ordinary citizens would likely have faced immediate legal consequences under similar circumstances.
"It’s embarrassing that today we are talking about these matters one year later and that people are walking freely after destroying public property,” he stressed.
“If it were an ordinary Ghanaian who destroyed public property, the person would have been rotting in jail right now. And our MPs are the ones who have to set a very good example,” he added.
The governance expert warned that Parliament risks losing public trust if disciplinary processes continue to drag on without clear outcomes.
He maintained that lawmakers, as representatives of the people, must be held to high ethical and professional standards to preserve the integrity of the legislative institution.
Dr. Dramani also touched on "daughter of a murderer" comments made by a sitting MP concerning the daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, describing the remarks as inappropriate.
“With the daughter of the late Rawlings, I mean somebody who devoted several decades to building our democracy, I think that’s not how to remember our leaders. I think that coming from a sitting MP is an embarrassment to our legislative institution.”
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