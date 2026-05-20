Cabinet approves National Defence University Bill for onward transmission to Parliament

Cabinet has approved the National Defence University Bill, 2026, for onward submission to Parliament.

This was made known when the Deputy Minister of Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, led a delegation to Parliament for a pre-session briefing with the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The Bill, a joint initiative by the Ministries of Defence and Education, seeks to establish a single authority with the power to award degrees, diplomas and certificates across all military training institutions in Ghana.

Mr Dafeamekpor received the delegation on behalf of the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Mahama Ayariga.

The meeting formed part of consultations between the Ministry of Defence and parliamentary leadership.

Mr Brogya Genfi said Cabinet had considered and approved the memorandum for the Bill for onward submission to Parliament.

The approval marks progress on plans first announced in 2023 to establish the National Defence University of Ghana.

Unified system

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Bill seeks to address the absence of a central authority to regulate and supervise tertiary-level defence education and training within the Ghana Armed Forces.

If passed, the legislation would bring military institutions such as the Ghana Military Academy, the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre under one academic structure.

Currently, the institutions operate independently and manage their academic accreditation separately.

The Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College presently awards graduate degrees through a partnership with the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Previously, the University of Ghana also handled postgraduate degree programmes for the college.

Under the proposed law, the National Defence University would have the authority to coordinate defence education and award its own academic qualifications.

The ministry said the arrangement would also create uniform academic standards and strengthen quality control across military institutions.

Security training

The proposed university is also expected to provide professional training for personnel of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Prisons Service and other security agencies.

During the March 2026 inspection at Teshie, Mr Iddrisu said the institution was expected to serve as a regional centre for security education in West Africa.

The government has earmarked GH¢25 million under the 2026 GETFund allocation to support the initial phase of construction at the proposed Teshie site.

Background

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo first announced plans for the National Defence University in November 2023, with an initial target of 2024 for operations to begin.

Although the target was not met, the university began operating in an acting capacity in early 2025, with Air Vice Marshal Felix Adom Asante serving as Acting President.

In February 2026, a delegation from the institution visited Kenya’s Joint Command and Staff College as part of efforts to study its operations.

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