Prosecution closes case in Skytrain trial as accused prepare no-case submission

Solomon Asamoah and Prof Ameyaw Ekumfi.

The Attorney General has closed its case in the Skytrain scandal trial involving Solomon Asamoah and Prof Ameyaw Ekumfi.

The two are facing charges of causing financial loss to the state over the alleged disbursement of $2 million for the proposed Skytrain project without approval from the Board of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund.

The prosecution concluded its case after calling three witnesses.

They included former GIIF Board Member Yaw Odame-Darkwa, lawyer and acting GIIF Board Secretary Kofi Boakye, and National Intelligence Bureau staff officer Francis Aboagye, who led investigations into the matter.

The three witnesses testified that the GIIF Board never approved the Skytrain project for which the $2 million was allegedly disbursed.

Following the close of the prosecution’s case, lawyers for the accused persons informed the court of their intention to file a submission of no case.

The application seeks to have the court terminate the trial on the grounds that the prosecution has failed to establish the offences against the accused persons through the evidence presented.

The case is being heard by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, who granted the defence three weeks to file the application.

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