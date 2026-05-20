Parliament resumes tomorrow with major legislative agenda on governance, sector reforms

Parliament will resume sitting on Thursday, May 21, marking the start of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic, with lawmakers set to consider a series of major bills and policy reforms across key sectors.

In an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, May 20, the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, outlined a busy agenda covering transport, energy, security, justice, and governance reforms as the House reconvenes after a lengthy break.

In the transport sector, the Maritime and Related Offences Bill is expected to be laid before the House after consideration by the Committee on Transport.

“We expect to receive the Maritime and Related Offences Bill from the Committee on Transport because it’s been moved, the first reading done and referred to the committee to bring a report for the second reading,” he said.

Parliament will also receive reports on the Road Traffic Regulations and consider ratification of bilateral air services agreements between Ghana and countries including Luxembourg, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On the energy front, lawmakers will consider a bill to review the legal framework governing the National Petroleum Authority, alongside proposals for private sector participation in electricity distribution, a Nuclear Power Corporation Bill 2026, and the establishment of a Renewable Energy Authority.

“We want to establish a statutory entity that will coordinate renewable energy issues like solar and wind,” the South Dayi MP noted.

The Interior Ministry is also expected to table a Community Service Bill aimed at decongesting prisons by introducing non-custodial sentences for minor offences.

Other proposals include amendments to the National Identity Register law, prison service parole regulations, and a bill to improve coordination among security agencies.

“There have been complaints about activities of security operatives… so the new legislation is to take care of that,” he added.

Parliament will also consider a Code of Conduct Bill for public officers, which will clarify rules on asset declaration and ethical conduct.

In addition, CI 47, the civil procedure rules governing High Court practice, will be reviewed to consolidate multiple amendments into a single framework.

“There have been so many amendments… we think it’s time to consolidate these issues into a new procedure code,” he said.

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