Counsellors urge trauma victims to break silence and pursue healing

The conversation around trauma, shame and emotional recovery took centre stage on Joy Prime’s Let’s Talk, as Counsellor and Resident Pastor of Universal Gospel Center, Reverend Daniel Anan, together with Counselling Psychologist and Educationist, Counsellor Angie, urged victims of traumatic experiences to seek healing instead of suffering in silence.

Speaking on the programme, the two counsellors stressed that recovery begins when individuals confront painful experiences, accept support and refuse to allow traumatic events to define their identity.

Rev. Anan said emotional wounds do not disappear simply with time, warning that silence and neglect often deepen trauma rather than heal it.

“Problems are not solved by time alone,” he said.

“Time does not inherently heal emotional wounds, rather it often causes them to fester or stay hidden. One must actively apply solutions.”

He noted that healing requires deliberate effort, accountability and support from families and communities.

The Rev also criticised what he described as failures in leadership within some families, particularly among fathers, stating that maturity demands taking responsibility during moments of crisis.

“If the father were truly mature, he would have taken the lead to own up and feel that sorrowfulness and regret, and then guided his daughter toward a path of recovery,” he stated.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical story of the woman caught in adultery, Rev. Anan said intervention should focus on restoration rather than condemnation.

“We are not here to condemn you. We are here to help you. One to heal the wounds. Two to cover the shame. And three to do reconstruction of your life,” he said.

He encouraged people facing difficult situations to see them as opportunities for transformation instead of permanent setbacks.

According to him, painful experiences can become the foundation for future purpose and impact.

“He said the young lady should not see the incident as her crucifixion, but rather as her resurrection,” the programme highlighted.

Counsellor Angie, who focused on the psychological effects of trauma, warned that keeping painful experiences hidden often creates deeper emotional harm.

“One thing we have to know is that trauma kept in silence becomes emotional poison,” she stated.

She explained that unresolved trauma can lead to self-isolation, low self-esteem and increased vulnerability to further abuse.

Counsellor Angie stressed the importance of separating traumatic experiences from personal identity.

“We need to let her understand that the traumatic event happened to her, but then the event is not her identity,” she said.

She advised victims to seek professional support instead of relying solely on relatives, noting that some family environments may worsen emotional distress.

According to her, trauma counselling, guided emotional processing, and even journaling can help victims safely confront painful memories and begin healing.

“When you make a mistake, you do not stay in that mistake. You have to make sure you look for alternative ways to rise again and correct that mistake,” she added.

Beyond the individual case discussed on the programme, Counsellor Angie also cautioned young people against making decisions influenced by peer pressure, material desires or unhealthy social expectations.

She urged them to set personal boundaries and remain principled in order to avoid situations that could have lasting emotional consequences.

Both speakers agreed that healing is possible when individuals choose accountability, support and self-restoration over shame and silence.

They further called on families and communities to create safe spaces that encourage healing, compassion and second chances instead of judgment and condemnation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.