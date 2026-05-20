AG closes case in GIIF ‘Sky Train’ trial

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, has announced that prosecutors have closed the prosecution’s case in the ongoing trial involving former officials of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) over the controversial “Sky Train” transaction.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dr Srem-Sai disclosed that the case, officially titled The Republic v Solomon Asamoah & Another, involves the former Chief Executive Officer and former Board Chairman of GIIF, who are standing trial for allegedly authorising the payment of US$2 million to a foreign company without the necessary board and other required approvals.

“This morning, our team of hard-working Prosecutors closed the prosecution’s case in The Republic v Solomon Asamoah & Another (a.k.a. the ‘Sky Train’ case),” he stated, adding that the money involved in the transaction “cannot be found”.

According to the Deputy Attorney-General, the accused persons have requested an opportunity to file a submission of no case, arguing that the prosecution has not established sufficient grounds for them to open their defence.

He said the court has granted them until June 8 to submit their arguments.

Dr Srem-Sai further explained that if the court finds merit in the submission, the accused persons could be acquitted and discharged.

However, if the submission fails, the court will require them to open their defence and explain why they should not be convicted and sentenced.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.