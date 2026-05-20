Base Movement Ghana dissolves all positions in major internal reorganisation

The Base Movement Ghana has announced a sweeping internal restructuring, dissolving all existing positions within the organisation as part of what it describes as a strategic reset aimed at strengthening unity, collaboration and operational efficiency.

The decision was communicated in a committee update dated May 19, 2026, following a maiden strategic meeting held on May 18, 2026, where the leadership reviewed the structure of the movement and agreed on a new collective approach to management.

According to the statement, the restructuring follows the formal appointment of Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah, the 2012 and 2016 independent presidential candidate, as Chief Operations Coordinator to represent Dr Oti Bonsu, founder of the movement, on a nine-member steering committee.

The committee explained that “all previous position that existed or was held by any individual member is dissolved with immediate effect as a resetting mechanism to strengthen collaboration and team cohesion,” adding that the organisation would now operate under a collective leadership model without fixed portfolios.

It further stated that “no individual member therefore holds any such role or title,” while assuring members that their past contributions remained valued and appreciated.

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