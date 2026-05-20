Black Stars train in Puebla for Mexico friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Black Stars vs Mexico

The Black Stars are in Puebla, Mexico, preparing for the international friendly against the FIFA World Cup co-hosts.

The team arrived in North America on Sunday to begin preparations for the pre-World Cup friendly, scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026.

Ghana have lined up the fixture as part of their build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged in Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America in June.

Training will continue on Wednesday and Thursday before Friday’s match.

Head Coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical team expect a strong performance from the squad, just days before the official announcement of Ghana’s final World Cup squad.

The friendly also offers an opportunity to assess new talents pushing for places in both the Black Stars and the Black Meteors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.