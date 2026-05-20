Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Stars are in Puebla, Mexico, preparing for the international friendly against the FIFA World Cup co-hosts.
The team arrived in North America on Sunday to begin preparations for the pre-World Cup friendly, scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026.
Ghana have lined up the fixture as part of their build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged in Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America in June.
Training will continue on Wednesday and Thursday before Friday’s match.
Head Coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical team expect a strong performance from the squad, just days before the official announcement of Ghana’s final World Cup squad.
The friendly also offers an opportunity to assess new talents pushing for places in both the Black Stars and the Black Meteors.
Latest Stories
-
Black Stars train in Puebla for Mexico friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup
30 seconds
-
Boxing: Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe, Rabbon Dodoo to contest for the presidency
1 minute
-
Roads Ministry commends GCB Bank, Timeline & Innovation LTD for powering Mahama’s “Big Push” agenda
8 minutes
-
African-led genomics partnership launches with $3.5m investment to drive precision medicine
10 minutes
-
Sports Fund must contribute to Ghana’s GDP – Dr Wuaku
16 minutes
-
Our players deserve to be at 2026 World Cup – Medeama coach
29 minutes
-
I’m now surviving on one kidney and a metal-adjusted liver – Ghanaian Russian recruit cries out
32 minutes
-
PIAC accuses government of breaching oil fund law with $100m cap instead of required $584m
46 minutes
-
Ghana’s triple reboot: Making independence real
48 minutes
-
Yaa Naa applauds Stanbic Bank for contributions to the development of Dagbon
54 minutes
-
Powering Ghana’s SMEs through green financing partnerships
59 minutes
-
Nigeria arrests former minister in hiding after corruption conviction
1 hour
-
Kwabena Boamah urges stronger governance and strategy to unlock pension fund investments
1 hour
-
Stanbic Bank calls on developers to strengthen project fundamentals to unlock real estate financing
1 hour
-
Africans Communicating Africa to launch in Accra with call to reclaim Africa’s narrative
1 hour