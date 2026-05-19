2026 World Cup: We want to show we are a top nation – Semenyo

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo says there is no special feeling to see Ghana drawn in the same group with England for the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars will face the Three Lions in Group L alongside Croatia in Panama in the first round of the global competition.

While the group looks tricky, Semenyo believes it will be an opportunity to communicate to the world Ghana's abilities against stronger oppositions.

"It will just feel normal. I don't think I'll feel anything. I think if anything, I'll just want to win, and just prove that we can compete with the top nations," he told FIFA.

"I don't think it changes anything for me, but I know playing against my friends, I want to prove my point. I want to show that we are a top nation, we can play together, and we can beat all the top teams."

The Manchester City forward says every player is determined to prove a point at the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

"We were so frustrated that we didn't qualify. It was very, very tough. But I feel like we've rectified that in terms of qualifying for the World Cup," he added.

"But, we're not just coming to the World Cup, we want to compete on all levels. I feel like everyone in the team is ready to go.

"For us, we can compete with these teams. It's just [about] winning games, having fun and showing the nation what we can do."

Semenyo will be playing at his second World Cup after being at the 2022 edition in Qatar.

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