Free Zones CEO Mary Awusi faces CHRAJ petition over alleged misconduct

A petition has been filed at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), seeking an investigation into alleged misconduct by the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi.

The petition accuses her of allegedly misusing official working hours for media appearances and engaging in discussions said to be unrelated to her official duties.

According to Prince Owusu Bonnah and Christiana Acheampong, CHRAJ should determine whether the CEO’s conduct constitutes administrative impropriety, a breach of public service ethics, or the misuse of state resources.

"We respectfully invite the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to determine the following:

a. Whether the conduct described constitutes a misuse of official time and public resources;

b. Whether the actions of Dr Mary Awusi amount to a breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers;

c. Whether such conduct constitutes administrative impropriety or an abuse of office."

One of the incidents cited in the petition allegedly occurred on April 23, 2026, when Dr Awusi is said to have participated in a live radio discussion on Accra FM.

The petition claims the programme involved commentary on national issues and remarks directed at religious leadership, including the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Eric Kwabena Nyamekye.

Petitioners argue that such media engagements during official working hours may not align with the mandate of the Ghana Free Zones Authority and could expose the institution to reputational risks.

The petition further alleges repeated media appearances during working hours, participation in discussions unrelated to institutional responsibilities, and possible diversion of official time and public resources.

According to the petitioners, the alleged conduct could undermine public confidence in the Authority's leadership and focus if established.

The petition references provisions of the 1992 Constitution relating to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, as well as CHRAJ’s mandate to investigate allegations of abuse of office and administrative injustice.

The petitioners are therefore asking CHRAJ to determine whether the alleged conduct constitutes misuse of public time, breach of ethical standards, or administrative misconduct, and to take action where necessary.

They are also seeking broader guidance to ensure public officers remain focused on official duties during working hours and avoid activities that may conflict with their institutional responsibilities.

The petition states that the complaint was filed in the public interest to promote accountability and discipline within public service institutions.

The petitioners said they had added supporting materials, including video recordings of some of the cited media appearances, for CHRAJ’s consideration.

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