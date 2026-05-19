Abesim youth to demonstrate against galamsey activities in Tano River

The youth of Abesim, near Sunyani, have announced plans to embark on a demonstration to protest the pollution and destruction of the Tano River due to illegal mining (galamsey) activities in the area.

The Assembly Member for the Abesim Ankobea Electoral Area and convener of the “Stop Galamsey in Tano River” demonstration, Kingsley Kusi Appiah, said pollution of the river had worsened significantly.

He said the protest march is scheduled for Friday, May 22.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality, Mr. Appiah indicated that the Tano River serves as the main source of potable water for the community.

He emphasised that the demonstration was nonpartisan and urged all residents to participate.

“We aren’t just registering our displeasure over the destruction of the Tano River but also want to send a signal to the security operatives and the NAIMOS to act expeditiously to protect the river course,” he explained.

Mr. Appiah noted that the organisers had secured permission from the police and called for massive participation by the people, including residents from neighbouring communities that depend on the river for clean water.

He explained that despite several complaints and reminders to authorities at the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, illegal mining activities in the area continued unabated. “The people have no option but to take to the streets,” he added.

He said the demonstration would proceed to the Tano River and the Abesim headworks of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL), where water is treated for public consumption.

Mr. Appiah also urged residents to set aside political differences and join the protest, stressing that issues concerning water and human survival must not be politicised.

“We cannot politicise matters relating to water and life,” he stated.

When contacted, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Vincent Antwi-Agyei, reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to tackling illegal mining and protecting the Tano River.

He called for the cooperation of all stakeholders, including traditional leaders, assembly members, and unit committees, to safeguard the river, which remains the municipality’s primary source of drinking water.

Mr. Agyei, however, noted that the turbidity levels of the river had shown some improvement. “I have been informed that the turbidity levels are improving,” he said.

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