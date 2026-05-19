Tamale Central MP begins borehole project to tackle water crisis

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale Central Constituency, Prof. Seidu Mahama Alidu, has initiated measures to address persistent water shortages in parts of the constituency with the construction of mechanised boreholes in selected communities.
The intervention, which began in the Gumbihini, Changli, and Aboabo electoral areas, forms part of a broader plan to provide reliable access to potable water across the constituency.
According to the MP, the initiative was in fulfilment of his campaign promise to improve living conditions for residents and continue development efforts initiated by the late former MP for the area, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.
Prof. Alidu said the project was intended to bring relief to residents, particularly women and children, who often travelled long distances in search of water.
He explained that 10 boreholes were being constructed across the constituency to help ease the long-standing water challenges confronting many communities.
Water challenge
Residents in some parts of Tamale Central have, over the years, experienced erratic water supply, forcing households to rely on alternative and sometimes unsafe sources of water.
The new mechanised boreholes are expected to improve access to clean drinking water and reduce the burden on families.
Some community members expressed appreciation to the MP for the intervention, describing it as timely and beneficial to the affected areas.
Road inspection
Meanwhile, the MP recently undertook an inspection tour of ongoing road projects in the Gumbihini and Agric wards.
The exercise was to assess the progress of work and engage residents on challenges relating to road infrastructure in the area.
The road projects were initiated by the late Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed and are being continued under the leadership of Prof. Alidu.
Education support
In a related development, Prof. Alidu organised free extra classes for candidates in the recently held Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the constituency to support their academic preparation.
The initiative, which covered various communities in the constituency, sought to provide additional tuition and guidance to candidates ahead of the examinations.
The MP also distributed more than 1,800 mathematical sets to candidates and provided transport stipends to support their movement to and from examination centres.
He said the intervention was aimed at ensuring that no student was disadvantaged during the examination period because of financial constraints.
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