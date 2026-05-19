Lack of basic educational facilities threatens quality learning at Bueko School

Andu Luu

The School Improvement Support Officer for the Nyigbenya Circuit in the Ningo-Prampram Municipal Education Directorate of the Greater Accra Region, Rev. Nathan Ackweh, has raised concerns over the lack of basic educational infrastructure and learning materials in schools within the district, warning that the situation could negatively affect quality education delivery.

Speaking to the media, Rev. Ackweh said the inadequate access to essential teaching and learning materials, including electricity, has contributed to poor student attendance and declining academic performance in some schools within the circuit.

According to him, candidates who recently sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) may struggle to meet expectations due to the numerous challenges confronting teaching and learning in the area.

One of the affected schools is Good Shepherd Anglican Primary and JHS, located at Bueko in the Ningo-Prampram District. The school reportedly lacks adequate classrooms, electricity, desks, and sufficient teaching staff.

The school has an estimated population of about 200 pupils, with each classroom accommodating between 20 and 30 students. However, poor infrastructure remains a major concern, as some classrooms reportedly suffer from leaking roofs and inadequate furniture.

Due to the shortage of teachers, Primary Five and Primary Six pupils are currently being combined into a single classroom for lessons, a situation stakeholders fear could affect effective learning outcomes.

The Junior High School (JHS) block has also been described as being in a dilapidated condition, further worsening the learning environment for students and teachers.

Access to potable water is another major challenge facing the school. Students and teachers are reportedly forced to rely on salty water sources for drinking when they are unable to afford sachet water.

During a visit to the school, a student was seen drinking directly from a pipe connected to the salty water source. The student explained that he had no alternative because sachet water was too expensive for him to purchase regularly.

Teachers at the school have also expressed concerns about the conditions under which they work, calling for urgent intervention from authorities and other stakeholders to improve infrastructure and provide the necessary educational resources needed to support effective teaching and learning in the community.

Against this backdrop, Fenis Metal Technology Limited has stepped in to support the school by refurbishing parts of the facility, restoring electricity, and donating educational materials to aid teaching and learning.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Andy Luu, said the intervention forms part of the company’s commitment to supporting education and improving learning conditions for children in underserved communities.

The donation is expected to ease some of the challenges confronting the school while creating a more conducive environment for both students and teachers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.