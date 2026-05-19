Dubai Chamber leads 19-Company Trade Mission to Ghana as non-oil trade hits AED39.6bn

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has organised a series of bilateral business meetings in Accra between companies from Dubai and Ghanaian counterparts, as economic ties between the two markets deepen on the back of strong growth in non-oil trade.

The meetings formed part of a trade mission led by the chamber under its “New Horizons” initiative, which seeks to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into promising global markets.

The delegation included representatives from 19 Dubai-based companies operating across a wide range of sectors, including automotive, building materials and construction, electronics, engineering, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverages, interior design, mining and metals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, printing and packaging, textiles and ready-made garments.

The mission comes at a time when commercial relations between Ghana and Dubai are expanding sharply. Non-oil trade between Dubai and Ghana reached AED 39.6 billion in 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 60.1 per cent.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce also disclosed that 225 Ghanaian companies were registered as active members of the chamber by the end of the first quarter of 2026, with 16 new Ghanaian companies joining during the quarter.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said the mission was designed to strengthen business cooperation and open new commercial channels between both markets.

“We are committed to strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Dubai and the Republic of Ghana and creating new paths for sustainable business partnerships that support the shared development goals of both markets,” he said.

“This trade mission opens new channels for dialogue and creates opportunities for companies operating in Dubai to explore expansion into the Ghanaian market. In doing so, it strengthens the competitiveness of the emirate’s private sector and supports the continued growth of Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade,” he added.

As part of the mission, Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised the “Dubai-Ghana Business Connect” forum in Accra with support from the UAE Embassy in Ghana, the Consulate General of Ghana in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

The forum brought together senior officials, business leaders and local companies seeking partnership opportunities with Dubai-based firms.

Speakers included Dr Abdulla Murad Al Mandoos, UAE Ambassador to Ghana; Grace El Mahmoud Marabe, Consul General of Ghana in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Stéphane Miezan, President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Simon Madjie, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

During the event, Dubai Chamber of Commerce delivered a presentation on Dubai’s economic landscape and its positioning as a global launchpad for companies seeking to expand into new markets.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre also made a presentation highlighting Ghana’s trade and investment environment, as well as the country’s strategic role as a gateway to the Economic Community of West African States.

The top sectors represented by Ghanaian member companies of Dubai Chamber of Commerce include trading and services, real estate, renting and business services, transport, storage and communication, social and personal services, and construction.

For Ghana, the trade mission adds to growing efforts to position the country as a preferred entry point into West Africa for international investors seeking access to a regional market of more than 400 million people.

For Dubai, the Accra engagement reinforces its wider strategy of deepening non-oil trade links with Africa and supporting private-sector expansion into high-growth emerging markets.

The stronger commercial engagement also points to a broader shift in Ghana-Dubai relations, from traditional trade flows towards more structured business partnerships across logistics, manufacturing, construction, mining services, consumer goods and investment facilitation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.