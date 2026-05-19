CDSU marks milestones in Global Diplomatic Education and Institutional Evolution

The Consular & Diplomatic Service University (CDSU), founded in 2015, has marked a significant chapter in its institutional history as it reflects on more than a decade of development in diplomatic education, leadership training, and international academic cooperation.

Established originally as the Foreign Service Training Academy, CDSU began its early programmes in collaboration with several Ghanaian institutions, including the Old United States Embassy facility in Osu, Accra, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and the University of Ghana, Legon.

These foundational partnerships enabled the institution to deliver structured diplomatic training to emerging leaders and public‑sector professionals.

Leadership and Vice‑Chancellorship

CDSU’s institutional growth has been shaped by successive leadership transitions.



Past Vice‑Chancellor: H.E. Dr. Emily Milla‑Amekor

H.E. Dr. Emily Milla‑Amekor, a Ghanaian civil servant and Scientific Officer at the Ghana Standards Authority, served as Vice‑Chancellor during CDSU’s early consolidation phase. Appointed by the World Diplomatic Organization (WDO) Headquarters in London, she oversaw the university’s administrative structuring and expansion of academic programmes across multiple regions.

Current Vice‑Chancellor: H.E. Amb. Sombo Ngenjo

H.E. Amb. Sombo Ngenjo, a Zambian civil servant serving as Second Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, was appointed as Vice‑Chancellor by WDO Headquarters. She also serves as the WDO Resident Diplomat and Country Representative in Zambia. Her tenure marks a new era of continental integration and academic expansion.

Institutional Transformation and Treaty Recognition

In 2017, the institution transitioned from the Emerging Leaders & Diplomats Institute (ELDI) into the Consular & Diplomatic Service University. It later adopted the designation Diplomatic University under an independent treaty endorsed by 54 African nations. This treaty placed CDSU within the AUYA framework, later reorganized under the African Diplomatic Organization (ADO).

This recognition established CDSU as one of the continent’s early youth‑focused diplomatic universities.

Role Within the WDO System

CDSU serves as the official academic and training arm for all seven diplomatic bodies under the WDO system:

World Diplomatic Organization (WDO)

African Diplomatic Organization (ADO)

Asian Diplomatic Organization (ASDO)

European Diplomatic Organization (EUDO)

American Diplomatic Organization (AMDO)

Middle‑East Diplomatic Organization (MEDO)

Oceania Diplomatic Organization (OCDO)

Through this mandate, CDSU has provided training for diplomatic cohorts, staff, and students across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the diaspora.

International Influence and Academic Guidance

CDSU’s development has been influenced by several global figures:

The late H.E. Dr. Kofi Atta Annan, former UN Secretary‑General, served as Patron. Former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings served as Chancellor during the institution’s formative years. Professor Jeffrey David Sachs, a leading global development economist, contributed to academic guidance and international partnerships.



The university’s early programmes also featured participation from former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo‑Addo.

UN‑Related Foundations

CDSU’s origins were shaped by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, which emphasized youth participation in peacebuilding. Early affiliation with the United Nations University strengthened its academic credibility and alignment with international standards.

Global Academic Expansion

CDSU later established academic branches in Asia, Europe, and London to support its international mission. Following the COVID‑19 pandemic in 2020, the university transitioned to fully virtual learning, offering online programmes to students across multiple continents. All academic operations came under the oversight of the WDO Headquarters in London.

Academic Programmes

CDSU developed programmes in:

Diplomatic Studies

Consular Affairs

International Relations

Global Governance

Peace and Security

Protocol and Etiquette

Humanitarian Diplomacy

Sustainable Development

Leadership Training

Programmes have been delivered through online, hybrid, and in‑person formats.

Continuing Role

Today, CDSU is recognized as a centre for diplomatic training and youth leadership development within the WDO and ADO system. Its work continues to support global governance initiatives, peace and security efforts, and the development of future diplomatic professionals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.