Advtech Group announces the rebranding of Rosebank College to Rosebank International

Audio By Carbonatix
Advtech has announced the rebranding of Rosebank College to Rosebank International (RI), reflecting the institution’s growing footprint outside South Africa and its status as the continent’s most dynamic provider of tertiary education.
The change on May 15 aligns the brand’s local name and visual identity with its existing overseas operation in Ghana and paves the way for RI to transition to full university status in its home market.
“This name change and new corporate identity better reflect Rosebank International’s ambition to become Africa’s largest and most respected private university. We are already making good progress towards this goal with significant and accelerating enrolment growth both locally and abroad,” said Geoff Whyte, Group CEO of Advtech.
Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, praised the launch of Rosebank International as a significant milestone in South Africa's higher education sector.
“This development reflects the kind of bold private-sector innovation South Africa needs in the Higher Education sector to drive skills development. Together, the public and private sectors can work towards realising our shared goal of expanding access to quality university-level education while producing skilled graduates who are empowered to drive our economy and the African continent forward,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.
RI also aims to expand opportunities for academic collaboration and global engagement.
“Through Rosebank International, we are creating opportunities for international academic collaboration while developing graduates prepared for African contexts and global relevance,” said Prof Linda Meyer, Managing Director and President of Rosebank International and Rosebank International University College Ghana.
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