Remain calm, disciplined and believe in yourself – Dr Apaak sends well wishes to WASSCE candidates

The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, has delivered a message of encouragement to final-year students across the nation as the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) officially begins.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, Dr Apaak urged the half-million candidates to approach the high-stakes assessment with confidence, reminding them that their years of academic preparation have equipped them for this defining moment.

“Candidates are urged to remain calm, focused, and disciplined throughout the examination period. Students must believe in their abilities and trust the preparation they have received over the years,” the Deputy Minister asserted.

This year’s examination involves a massive logistical operation across 1,017 centres. Data released by the ministry reveals a significant surge in the student population, with 509,862 candidates registered—a 10.4% increase over the previous year.

The 2026 batch, drawn from 1,020 schools, sees girls taking the lead in representation with 284,588 candidates, compared to 225,274 boys.

While the primary focus was on student welfare, Dr Apaak’s message carried a heavy weight of caution regarding the integrity of the process. The Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its "zero-tolerance" stance on cheating, backed by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The Deputy Minister was blunt about the personal cost of dishonesty, stating:

“Candidates are reminded that involvement in any form of cheating can result in serious consequences, including cancellation of papers, disqualification, and possible legal sanctions. No examination result is worth jeopardising one’s future.”

The warning extended beyond the students to the adults in the room. In a chilling revelation, the Ministry disclosed that 43 teachers have already been arrested for malpractice during the recently concluded Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Dr Apaak warned that invigilators, supervisors, and school officials who attempt to facilitate fraud will face the full rigours of the law. Furthermore, the Ministry is currently considering a public proposal to publish the names and photographs of any adults caught engaging in such activities to serve as a national deterrent.

The Ministry concluded by calling on parents, security agencies, and school authorities to form a protective shield around the examination process. The objective, according to the Deputy Minister, is to ensure the WASSCE remains a credible, transparent, and peaceful measure of Ghanaian academic excellence.

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