Mahama pledges to end double-track system by 2027 through expansion of technical and vocational education

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to prioritise the expansion of technical and vocational education over the construction of additional senior high schools, as part of efforts to better align education with industry and employment opportunities.

Speaking during a visit to inspect the implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at Sawla Primary School, the President said the government’s focus would shift towards building more technical and vocational institutions to equip young people with practical skills for the world of work.

According to him, students who prefer technical and vocational training will have the opportunity to enrol directly into such institutions and acquire industry-relevant skills.

“Instead of building more senior high schools, our intention is to build more technical and vocational schools so that young people who prefer that track can go straight into technical and vocational education and move into the world of work,” he said.

President Mahama further disclosed that the government intends to eliminate the double-track system in senior high schools by the end of 2027.

“We are going to end the double-track system by the end of 2027. By then, no senior high school will be on double track,” he stated.

He explained that ending the system would allow all students to attend school at the same time, thereby improving contact hours between teachers and students and enhancing academic delivery.

“We are reverting to the old system where everybody goes to school at the same time so we can increase contact hours with teachers,” he added.

To support the transition, the President said the government would expand infrastructure in senior high schools across the country.

“Because of this, we are expanding infrastructure in senior high schools — dormitories, lecture halls, dining halls and auditoriums — to increase capacity and eliminate double track,” he said.

According to him, the infrastructure expansion is intended to increase capacity in senior high schools and permanently eliminate the need for the double-track system.

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