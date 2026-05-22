Australian man dies after falling down ravine on hike to Machu Picchu

An Australian man has died after falling down a ravine while walking on the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in Peru, local authorities have said.

Members of the High Mountain Rescue Unit in the city of Cusco found the body of Matthew Cameron Paton, 52, on Thursday, about 300m (984ft) down a steep slope near the "50 Gradas" section of the trail.

On Wednesday, Paton - who arrived in Cusco about 12 days ago with his wife - had been reported missing after he fell through a broken railing as he was hiking the famous Peruvian mountain trail with a group of tourists and a guide, police said.

Authorities will investigate the cause of the fall and Paton's body is expected to be transferred to a nearby town.

The man died after falling down a ravine on the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu

Cusco Police Region Chief General Virgilio Velasquez said search and rescue operations were launched on Wednesday after he received reports of the missing man.

"We have information indicating that he apparently tripped while crossing a wooden bridge and he likely tried to hold onto the wooden railing," Velasquez said, according to Peruvian news outlet Andina.

"But it gave way and he slipped into the abyss along with it. Unfortunately, he fell down the ravine," Velasquez added.

Victoria Police confirmed that Paton joined the service in 2009 and was due to start in a new role as senior sergeant next month.

His family said they were "shattered" by his death and he had "always wanted to travel to Peru".

"Family was the most important thing to Matt," the family's statement said.

"He was dedicated to his family including his wife of 31 years and their three children. He adored his family. And we adored him."

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said Paton had "served with distinction for 16 years" and will be remembered for his "selflessness, amazing sense of humour, extreme kindness and inclusion of all".

In a statement, a spokesman for the Police Association of Victoria (TPAV) said its staff and members were shocked and saddened by "the loss of one of our members in a tragic accident overseas".

"Matt's contribution to policing, through both his role in training police and as a TPAV Assistant Delegate, was representative of the care and concern he had for his colleagues and his want to give back to policing," the association said.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the family of a citizen who had died in Peru.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time," the spokesperson said.

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