Ghanaian pilgrim dies during Tawaf ritual in Mecca

Audio By Carbonatix
The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has confirmed the death of a Ghanaian pilgrim, Musah Sidi, aged 53, who passed away while performing the Tawaf ritual at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
According to the Office, the pilgrim collapsed during the circumambulation of the Kaaba, a key rite of the Hajj pilgrimage in which worshippers move in a circular pattern around the sacred structure, and died shortly afterwards.
The PAOG stated that the family of the deceased has been formally informed, while arrangements are being made for the late pilgrim’s body to be prepared for Janaza prayers following Jumu’ah prayers, after which burial will take place in line with Islamic tradition.
“In Islamic tradition, a pilgrim who dies in a state of worship and in Ihram is promised immense spiritual honour in the hereafter,” the statement noted.
The Office extended its condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and fellow pilgrims, praying for Allah to forgive the deceased and grant him eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaus.
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