National

Kofi Bentil urges political tolerance to protect Ghanaian businesses and investment

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  16 May 2026 11:30am
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Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has called for greater political tolerance and protection for Ghanaian businesses, warning that the country risks undermining its own economic progress if enterprises associated with political figures are targeted whenever governments change.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 16, Mr Bentil argued that Ghana must move beyond partisan politics and create an environment where businesses can thrive regardless of perceived political affiliations.

According to him, the country’s development agenda continues to suffer because major investments and business ventures are often viewed through political lenses instead of national interest.

Mr Bentil cited the example of the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, which he claimed is currently underutilised because of political perceptions surrounding individuals believed to be associated with it.

“There is Royal Ghana Gold Refinery in this country. Today, it is not being used because some people believe persons who are affiliated to it belong to another group, and it may not be true,” he said.

Although he acknowledged that such perceptions may or may not be accurate, he stressed that political assumptions should not determine whether national investments succeed or fail.

“Whether so or not, we need to start thinking about that,” he stated.

Mr Bentil also referenced businessman Ibrahim Mahama, brother of President John Dramani Mahama, arguing that businesses linked to politically exposed individuals should not become targets when political power changes hands.

“Ibrahim Mahama is the President’s brother. If the NPP comes into office tomorrow, nobody should go and try to destroy that man’s business,” he said.

According to him, Ghana must begin to separate business development from partisan political competition if the country is serious about industrial growth and long-term economic transformation.

Mr Bentil stressed that investors and entrepreneurs should be encouraged and protected regardless of their perceived political connections, provided their businesses operate within the law.

The IMANI Africa executive also praised the work of Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, particularly ongoing developments in Ada.

“I have gone to see what McDan is doing in Ada — it’s amazing,” he remarked.

However, he expressed concern that businesses often come under political attacks whenever there is a change in government.

“A new government comes in and people start attacking him,” he said.

Mr Bentil warned that such actions discourage local entrepreneurship and weaken investor confidence at a time when Ghana needs greater private sector participation to drive economic growth and job creation.

According to Mr Bentil, Ghana’s political culture of undermining businesses perceived to be aligned with rival political groups is damaging national development and preventing continuity in investment.

“We need to keep in mind that we cannot go forward if we keep clawing people down immediately, politics changes,” he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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