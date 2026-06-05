Energy Minister pushes for early completion of 900MW Takoradi Power Plant

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has directed developers of the planned 900MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Takoradi to accelerate implementation efforts and target an earlier completion date for the project.

The Minister disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday, June 5, following a meeting with the AKSA team and key stakeholders in Ghana’s energy sector.

According to Dr Jinapor, the engagement focused on the development of the power plant, which is expected to add 900 megawatts of generation capacity to Ghana’s electricity system.

He noted that the project is currently scheduled for completion in December 2027 but stressed the need to fast-track work to enable delivery by September 2027.

The Minister described the project as a strategic investment that will play a vital role in strengthening the country’s energy security and supporting ongoing industrialisation efforts.

He said the additional generation capacity would also help meet Ghana’s growing electricity demand and contribute to the long-term stability of the national power supply.

Dr Jinapor expressed optimism about the project’s prospects and reiterated his commitment to ensuring its successful execution.

He said he looked forward to seeing steady progress on the development and the eventual completion of what he described as an important project for Ghana’s energy future.

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