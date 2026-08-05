Pair charged after €8.5m drugs seizure

Audio By Carbonatix
Suspected cocaine and cannabis hauls estimated to be worth €8.5m (£7.3m) in total have been seized by gardaí (Irish police) at locations in counties Meath and Louth.
The intelligence-led operation involved the stopping of a vehicle in County Meath on Monday.
Follow-up searches were then carried out at a number of locations in Meath and Louth which resulted in the seizures, according to a garda statement.
Two men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrestedand have since been charged.
They are due to appear before Trim District Court later on Wednesday.
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