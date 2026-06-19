GHS to reach 8 million people with drugs on Neglected Tropical Diseases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will embark on a nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign from June 20 to July 3, 2026, targeting nearly eight million people with preventive treatment against three Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

The exercise will provide free medication for onchocerciasis (river blindness), lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis) and schistosomiasis (bilharzia) in affected communities across the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director General, GHS, said the campaign formed part of Ghana’s strategy to eliminate NTDs as a public health threat by 2030 and sustain gains made in disease control over the years.

He said the campaign would cover 86 onchocerciasis-endemic districts in 15 regions, while about 266,000 people in two elephantiasis-endemic districts would receive treatment.

Community deworming against schistosomiasis would also be carried out in 13 districts across eight regions.

Dr. Akoriyea said except for children under five years, pregnant women and individuals who had previously experienced severe reactions to the medicines, all eligible persons in targeted communities are expected to participate in the exercise.

“Mass Drug Administration remains one of the most effective interventions for controlling and eliminating neglected tropical diseases. The medicines have been recommended by the World Health Organization and are safe, effective and essential in protecting communities from river blindness, elephantiasis and bilharzia,” he said.

He urged residents in affected communities to cooperate with health workers and adhere to the prescribed treatment regimen.

“Please take the medicines as directed and encourage others to do the same. Together, we can protect our communities, improve health outcomes and eliminate these diseases from Ghana,” he said.

The NTD Programme Manager, GHS, Dr. Joseph Larbi Opare, said Ghana had made remarkable progress in the fight against neglected tropical diseases and remained on track to achieve the World Health Organization’s 2030 elimination targets.

He said the transmission of lymphatic filariasis had been interrupted in 114 of the country’s 117 endemic districts, leaving only three districts yet to attain elimination status.

Dr. Opare said the number of onchocerciasis-endemic districts had reduced significantly over the years, while schistosomiasis was nearing elimination in several areas.

He highlighted Ghana’s achievements in eliminating other neglected tropical diseases, noting that the country was certified free of guinea worm disease in 2015, eliminated trachoma as a public health problem in 2018, and successfully eliminated human African trypanosomiasis, commonly known as sleeping sickness, as a public health problem in 2023.

“We are making steady progress and remain hopeful of achieving our elimination targets by 2030,” he said.

Mr Solomon Ananya NTD Project Manager for World Vision Ghana, expressed concern over declining donor support for NTD programmes and called for increased domestic financing to sustain elimination efforts.

“The funding landscape is changing, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure resources for NTD programmes. We appeal to the Government to increase domestic investment in the fight against these diseases,” he said.

Mr. Ananya said efforts were underway to establish a National NTD Fund to mobilize resources from government institutions, private sector organizations, banks, telecommunications companies and other corporate bodies through their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He expressed optimism that the fund would help bridge emerging financing gaps and sustain Ghana’s progress towards eliminating neglected tropical diseases.

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a group of preventable and treatable infectious diseases that primarily affect impoverished and underserved communities, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions.

They are caused by a variety of parasites, bacteria and viruses and can lead to severe disability, chronic illness, disfigurement and social stigma if left untreated.

Onchocerciasis, commonly known as river blindness, is transmitted through the bites of infected black-flies and can cause severe itching, skin disease and permanent blindness.

Lymphatic filariasis, also known as elephantiasis, damages the lymphatic system and can result in painful swelling of the limbs and other parts of the body.

Schistosomiasis, or bilharzia, is caused by parasitic worms found in contaminated freshwater and can affect the urinary tract, intestines and other organs.

According to the World Health Organization, more than one billion people worldwide are affected by neglected tropical diseases, making them a significant public health challenge, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

It says mass drug administration remains one of the key strategies for preventing transmission and achieving elimination targets.

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