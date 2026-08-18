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Irresponsible mining: The land is not your own – Prof Mike Oquaye cautions

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  18 August 2026 3:42pm
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Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, has cautioned stakeholders in Ghana’s mining sector against irresponsible exploitation of the country’s natural resources.

He said the land being mined does not belong to the current generation but has been entrusted to them to be preserved for generations yet unborn.

Professor Oquaye urged those involved in mining to recognise their responsibility as custodians of the land and ensure that their activities do not destroy the environment or deprive future generations of their inheritance.

"The land on which we live and move in many ways belongs to those who are living, those who have died and those who are yet to be born. And for that matter, all managers, at any given time, should be mindful of the fact that the land is not their own, they are caretakers," he said during the National Mining Dialogue event organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, August 18.

READ ALSO: Ga Mantse challenges mining stakeholders to consider long-term impact of Ghana’s mineral wealth

He stressed that the benefits of mining must be balanced with the need to protect Ghana’s natural resources, warning stakeholders to exercise greater responsibility in the use of the country’s land.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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