Police arrest two, seize 692 parcels of suspected Indian hemp at Dawhenya

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested two persons and seized 692 parcels of suspected Indian hemp during a snap-check operation at Dawhenya in the Prampram Division.
The operation was conducted in the early hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at about 12:45 a.m., when police officers intercepted an Accra-bound Ford Transit vehicle with registration number GT 6140-22.
The vehicle was being driven by Godwin Asigeh, with Freeman Amedoku serving as his assistant.
A search of the vehicle uncovered 692 parcels of suspected Indian hemp, which had been wrapped in yellow polythene bags.
The two suspects, the vehicle and the suspected narcotic substance were subsequently conveyed to the Devtraco Police Station for further action.
According to the Police Command, the suspected substance has been retained as an exhibit, while the vehicle has been impounded.
The two suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue.
The Tema Regional Police Command has commended the officers who carried out the operation and assured the public that it will intensify efforts to prevent the trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances within the region.
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