Political protection could be masking Ghana’s cocaine trade – Global Organised Crime Index

Photo library

Political protection may explain a decline in visible cocaine trafficking in Ghana, according to findings in the Global Organised Crime Index.

The report cites concerns from law enforcement officials and civil society stakeholders that falling seizures and reduced media coverage may conceal continued trafficking.

“As cocaine seizures have declined and media coverage has decreased, law enforcement officials and civil society stakeholders suggest that political protection being given to illicit markets, particularly the cocaine trade, by sections of the government is the main reason for a drop in visible trafficking,” the report states.

The report also highlights the influence of Ghanaian trafficking networks beyond the country’s borders.

“Ghanaian organised crime groups have also emerged as big players in the global cocaine trade,” it states.

On supply routes, the report identifies Brazil as the main source of cocaine entering Ghana by sea, with traffickers using commercial cargo and intermediate destinations to move shipments.

“Brazil remains the primary source country for cocaine imported by sea, often concealed in sugar containers and transported through trans-shipment points such as Spain or Turkey before reaching Ghana’s ports at Tema, and to a lesser extent Takoradi.”

The findings place Ghana within an international trafficking network connecting South American suppliers, transit locations and West African ports, while raising concerns about alleged political protection of illicit markets.

This follows recent drug busts that the country is associated with.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.