Six persons denied bail in 3.9-tonne alleged cocaine case 

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The Kwabenya Circuit Court has denied bail to six persons arrested in connection with the seizure of 3.9 tonnes of alleged cocaine at the Tema Port.

The court said it considered the serious nature of the offences and the charges preferred against the accused persons.

The court, however, ordered the police to take two of the accused persons, Francis Narh Amanor, who has suffered a stroke, and Helena Akua Denkyi, a sickle cell patient, to a medical facility whenever they required medical attention.

Defence counsel for the two accused persons drew the court’s attention to their various medical conditions.

The accused persons are Amanor, a freight forwarder; Frank Adu-Boahen, a 71-year-old self-styled evangelist; Togbe Agbeti; Andrew Tetteh Amponsah; Daniel Laryea; and Denkyi.

Amanor and Adu-Boahen have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely the exportation of narcotic drugs, and exportation of narcotic drugs.

They are alleged to have conspired to export 3.9 tonnes of narcotic substances in four containers from the Tema Port to the Netherlands without a licence from the Minister of Health.

The other four accused persons have been charged with abetment of crime.

They are alleged to have failed to properly analyse abnormal scan images of the four containers, thereby facilitating the attempted exportation of the 3.9 tonnes of suspected narcotic drugs.

The accused persons have denied the charges and have been remanded into lawful custody.

They are expected to reappear before the court on October 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, four other accused persons have also been remanded by an Accra High Court and are expected to reappear on October 3, 2026.

In all, 10 persons have been put before the courts following the interception of the 3.9 tonnes of alleged narcotic substances at the Tema Port on August 12, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.