Prosperity Architecture: Drawing II – Organising institutions for shared prosperity

Aggie Konde is the Chief Brand, Communications, External Engagements & Advocacy at AGRA

As the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week draws to a close, leaders leave New York having made the case for stronger cooperation, renewed trust and faster action on urgent global challenges. The central ambition is clear: institutions must deliver for people. But in daily practice, delivery does not happen through declarations alone. It depends on whether institutions can convert shared ambition into coordinated decisions, investment, and measurable improvements in people’s lives. That is as true nationally as it is globally.

In the first drawing of Prosperity Architecture, I argued that Africa already possesses much of the knowledge required to build prosperity. Governments, universities, businesses, development institutions and communities have accumulated decades of experience in improving productivity, strengthening markets, and building resilience. The challenge is not only what Africa knows. It is what our institutions can do with that knowledge.

Knowledge creates value when institutions can access it, connect it across sectors, and translate it into better decisions, investable ideas, innovation, and higher returns. Africa’s institutional challenge is therefore one of alignment: enabling governments, businesses, research institutions, financiers, development actors and communities to use dispersed knowledge as a shared asset for prosperity.

Long before a processor expands a factory or a bank finances a value chain, a farmer has made the first investment. She has committed land, labour, capital, and time. Once the crop is established, much of that investment is sunk, while the return remains exposed to weather, input costs, prices and whether a market materialises. Economically, the farmer is not simply a beneficiary of the food system. She is the first and most vested investor. Once we recognise this, the institutional question changes. The task is not merely to support production. It is to organise the conditions that allow farming enterprises to generate reliable returns and give other investors' confidence to follow.

Those conditions do not sit in agriculture alone. Energy, roads, irrigation, finance, insurance, information, standards, research, skills and predictable policy all shape whether a farming enterprise can thrive. Integration is not a programme label. It is whether complementary support reaches the same place, value chain, and people at the right time. But coordination alone is insufficient. Higher production becomes prosperity only when value is created and retained. Institutions must confront where margins are captured, where markets fail, and how public choices can help farming enterprises move from producing more to earning more.

Transformation begins when productivity becomes income, supports processing and services, creates productive jobs, and makes nutritious food more affordable. Farmer prosperity is therefore an engine of wider economic transformation. A region does not prosper because kilometers of road, megawatts of electricity or financing products exist separately. It prospers when these investments connect around the same economic outcome: more reliable farmer incomes, viable enterprises, functioning markets, and stronger livelihoods. Coordination does not mean every institution does everything. It means institutions make decisions against a shared prosperity outcome, so that one investment increases the return on another.

This places Ministries of Finance nearer the centre of the conversation, not to direct every sector, but because budgets reveal whether competing priorities add up to a coherent prosperity strategy. The question is not simply how much expenditure carries an agricultural label. It is whether spending across agriculture, energy, infrastructure, health, skills, trade and industry improves the investment environment, enables value creation and attracts responsible private capital.

The Institutional Drawing therefore comes down to three questions. First, who owns the prosperity outcome? Farmer prosperity cannot belong to the Agriculture Ministry alone. Shared ownership begins by defining the economic outcome and identifying which institutions are accountable for creating the conditions needed to achieve it. Second, what must institutions be able to do together?

The test is whether policy, budgets, and investment reinforce one another, whether risks become more manageable and whether more value is retained within the economy. Third, how should collective action be organised? The objective is not to place everyone around every table. It is to connect those who hold the mandate, control the budget, bring capital, carry risk, contribute knowledge, and remain accountable for delivery.

These questions define AGRA’s call for a Renewed Alliance: a practical compact aligning public, private, research, farmer and development institutions around measurable prosperity outcomes. Its purpose is to turn shared knowledge into coordinated investment and create the conditions for farmers and enterprises to invest and reinvest. The enduring question after UNGA is therefore not whether the world can articulate greater ambition. It is a matter of whether our institutions can organise themselves to deliver it. Farmer prosperity is not simply an outcome of Africa’s transformation. It is a test of our institutions and can become one of the engines of our wider prosperity.

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Aggie Konde is the Chief Brand, Communications, External Engagements & Advocacy at AGRA

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.