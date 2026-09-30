Music

‘I paused for my mom’ – Kizz Daniel opens up on music break

Source: Daily Post  
  30 September 2026 3:46am
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Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has opened up about why he decided to take a break from music.

Responding to a fan via X on Friday, the singer attributed his decision to the death of his mother earlier this year.

According to him, the break was not because he was working on a new album.

The fan, @VicroyDominion1, had tweeted, guessing that working on a new album had made the singer busy and prompted him to pause for a while.

Kizz Daniel, however, said, “I paused for my Mom, not an album… Lost her this year, but I gotta keep moving for the rest of the family… sorry I came late this year.”

Recall that in 2025, Kizz Daniel also revealed that his wife had lost her mother in 2024.

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