Nigeria’s Ben Dancer completes 168-hour dance marathon, awaits Guinness verdict

Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, popularly known as Ben Dancer, has completed a 168-hour dance marathon in Lagos as he bids to set a new Guinness World Records title.

The 33-year-old began the challenge last Tuesday at Freedom Park in Lagos, aiming to break the current record of 127 hours for the longest dance marathon by an individual.

Daniel reached the seven-day mark at about 3am on Tuesday but continued dancing for another nine hours, eventually ending the challenge at midday, according to his team.

Guinness World Records has confirmed receipt of Daniel’s application but said the record has not yet been officially confirmed.

“Benjamin’s application is active and we now eagerly await submission of his evidence, which will then go through our official review and verification process before any record can be confirmed,” a Guinness World Records spokesperson told the BBC.

Daniel was later taken to hospital for a medical check-up after completing the challenge.

The dance marathon drew crowds to Freedom Park, with supporters gathering to watch and encourage him throughout the seven-day event.

Daniel, who has been a professional dancer for 18 years, incorporated different Nigerian dance styles and musical genres into the performance.

Afrobeats featured prominently throughout the challenge, alongside fuji, jazz and zouk. He also wore traditional Nigerian outfits, including agbada and dashiki, at different points during the performance.

His team said the performance was designed to showcase Nigeria’s cultural diversity, with the country’s more than 250 ethnic groups providing a broad range of traditions and dance forms.

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