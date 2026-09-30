Nigeria’s Ben Dancer completes 168-hour dance marathon, awaits Guinness verdict

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, popularly known as Ben Dancer, has completed a 168-hour dance marathon in Lagos as he bids to set a new Guinness World Records title.
The 33-year-old began the challenge last Tuesday at Freedom Park in Lagos, aiming to break the current record of 127 hours for the longest dance marathon by an individual.
Daniel reached the seven-day mark at about 3am on Tuesday but continued dancing for another nine hours, eventually ending the challenge at midday, according to his team.
Guinness World Records has confirmed receipt of Daniel’s application but said the record has not yet been officially confirmed.
“Benjamin’s application is active and we now eagerly await submission of his evidence, which will then go through our official review and verification process before any record can be confirmed,” a Guinness World Records spokesperson told the BBC.
Daniel was later taken to hospital for a medical check-up after completing the challenge.
The dance marathon drew crowds to Freedom Park, with supporters gathering to watch and encourage him throughout the seven-day event.
Daniel, who has been a professional dancer for 18 years, incorporated different Nigerian dance styles and musical genres into the performance.
Afrobeats featured prominently throughout the challenge, alongside fuji, jazz and zouk. He also wore traditional Nigerian outfits, including agbada and dashiki, at different points during the performance.
His team said the performance was designed to showcase Nigeria’s cultural diversity, with the country’s more than 250 ethnic groups providing a broad range of traditions and dance forms.
Latest Stories
-
Asharami Ghana commends NPA CEO Edudzi Tameklo for support towards LPG vessel arrival
2 minutes
-
Finance Minister engages AGI, leaders ahead of 2027 Budget
8 minutes
-
Enforce surcharges, modernise audits to curb GH¢100bn losses – Audit Service urged
16 minutes
-
Six persons denied bail in 3.9-tonne alleged cocaine case
24 minutes
-
Court jails man 25 months for setting three vehicles ablaze
33 minutes
-
Miner jailed 24 months for stealing GH¢4,300
42 minutes
-
Father jailed for defiling 13-year-old daughter in Tarkwa
51 minutes
-
Prosperity Architecture: Drawing II – Organising institutions for shared prosperity
60 minutes
-
First female prime minister named in Morocco after winning elections
1 hour
-
Burkina Faso’s junta leader opens major gold refinery to keep mining profits at home
1 hour
-
Nigeria’s Ben Dancer completes 168-hour dance marathon, awaits Guinness verdict
1 hour
-
I’m now a minister of God – Actress Jumoke Odetola announces
2 hours
-
Banks accounted for 86% total enquiries for credit in 2025
2 hours
-
‘I paused for my mom’ – Kizz Daniel opens up on music break
2 hours
-
Habib Iddrisu rejects argument that court cases bar Parliament from investigating drug scandal
2 hours