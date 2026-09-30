Eiffel Tower chief to quit after female staff replaced by men during religious visit

Audio By Carbonatix
The chief executive of the company that runs the Eiffel Tower will step down after a backlash over female staff being replaced by male colleagues during a visit by a Hindu religious group.
Patrick Branco Ruivo, who has been director general of the Paris landmark since 2018, will leave his job at the end of the year, the company SETE said in a statement.
It said an internal investigation found that "operational flaws and shortcomings" in organising the visit led to the "unacceptable" removal of female staff.
They were replaced by male colleagues as a delegation of around 100 people linked to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) group visited the Eiffel Tower earlier this month.
BAPS - a movement whose beliefs originate in the 18th Century - strictly separates men and women, including in temple activities and building entrances.
At the time, SETE said the Hindu delegation had requested that the visit be organised so as to limit "interactions with women" and said that "these conditions should not have been accepted".
A staff union representative said "women were asked to leave their places of work" and felt "humiliated".
Staff at the monument said female employees were also "instructed not to go through or cross certain areas while the delegation was present".
The visit led to the closure of the tower as staff went on strike to show their outrage and politicians condemned the incident.
Yaël Braun-Pivet, the president of France's National Assembly, said after the visit: "I refuse to allow women to be compelled to step aside in order to meet the demands of foreign visitors."
The Socialist mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, called it an "absurd, unjust and unacceptable decision" and ordered two separate investigations.
SETE chair Ariel Weil said on Tuesday that he had requested measures and training programmes promoting gender equality to be implemented.
"The coming months will allow us to prepare for the leadership transition under the best possible conditions," he said.
BAPS apologised "for any pain or inconvenience caused" earlier this month, adding "we believe in the universal values of mutual respect and service".
On its website, the group describes itself as a "spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society" through Hindu values.
It has temples in major cities around the world, including London, Los Angeles and Sydney.
It draws its beliefs from the teachings of Lord Swaminarayan, a late 18th-Century celibate ascetic who is regarded by his followers as an incarnation of Vishnu, the revered Hindu god of preservation.
BAPS says the segregation of men and women was introduced for the benefit of women, but critics say 18th-Century beliefs have no place in today's world, and keeping women out in the name of religious practices is discriminatory.
Latest Stories
-
Finance Minister engages AGI, leaders ahead of 2027 Budget
2 minutes
-
Enforce surcharges, modernise audits to curb GH¢100bn losses – Audit Service urged
10 minutes
-
Six persons denied bail in 3.9-tonne alleged cocaine case
18 minutes
-
Court jails man 25 months for setting three vehicles ablaze
27 minutes
-
Miner jailed 24 months for stealing GH¢4,300
36 minutes
-
Father jailed for defiling 13-year-old daughter in Tarkwa
45 minutes
-
Prosperity Architecture: Drawing II – Organising institutions for shared prosperity
54 minutes
-
First female prime minister named in Morocco after winning elections
1 hour
-
Burkina Faso’s junta leader opens major gold refinery to keep mining profits at home
1 hour
-
Nigeria’s Ben Dancer completes 168-hour dance marathon, awaits Guinness verdict
1 hour
-
I’m now a minister of God – Actress Jumoke Odetola announces
2 hours
-
Banks accounted for 86% total enquiries for credit in 2025
2 hours
-
‘I paused for my mom’ – Kizz Daniel opens up on music break
2 hours
-
Habib Iddrisu rejects argument that court cases bar Parliament from investigating drug scandal
2 hours
-
Over 25m enquiries conducted by financial institutions for credit appraisals, others in 2025
2 hours