I’m now a minister of God – Actress Jumoke Odetola announces

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola has announced that she is now a minister of God.

She made the announcement while addressing fans’ concerns about her disappearance from the screen.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the actress disclosed that she had become a woman of God.

While soliciting prayers from the public, Odetola said she had been compelled by God to work for Him.

“I’m now a minister of God. I am entering a new season with God. I need all the prayers in this season.

“When God compels you, you may delay, but you cannot escape the call,” she said.

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