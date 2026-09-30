Audio By Carbonatix
Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola has announced that she is now a minister of God.
She made the announcement while addressing fans’ concerns about her disappearance from the screen.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the actress disclosed that she had become a woman of God.
While soliciting prayers from the public, Odetola said she had been compelled by God to work for Him.
“I’m now a minister of God. I am entering a new season with God. I need all the prayers in this season.
“When God compels you, you may delay, but you cannot escape the call,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Asharami Ghana commends NPA CEO Edudzi Tameklo for support towards LPG vessel arrival
2 minutes
-
Finance Minister engages AGI, leaders ahead of 2027 Budget
8 minutes
-
Enforce surcharges, modernise audits to curb GH¢100bn losses – Audit Service urged
16 minutes
-
Six persons denied bail in 3.9-tonne alleged cocaine case
24 minutes
-
Court jails man 25 months for setting three vehicles ablaze
33 minutes
-
Miner jailed 24 months for stealing GH¢4,300
42 minutes
-
Father jailed for defiling 13-year-old daughter in Tarkwa
51 minutes
-
Prosperity Architecture: Drawing II – Organising institutions for shared prosperity
1 hour
-
First female prime minister named in Morocco after winning elections
1 hour
-
Burkina Faso’s junta leader opens major gold refinery to keep mining profits at home
1 hour
-
Nigeria’s Ben Dancer completes 168-hour dance marathon, awaits Guinness verdict
1 hour
-
I’m now a minister of God – Actress Jumoke Odetola announces
2 hours
-
Banks accounted for 86% total enquiries for credit in 2025
2 hours
-
‘I paused for my mom’ – Kizz Daniel opens up on music break
2 hours
-
Habib Iddrisu rejects argument that court cases bar Parliament from investigating drug scandal
2 hours