Pampering your children will destroy them – Patience Ozokwor warns parents

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has warned parents that over-pampering their children could hinder their ability to become responsible, independent adults.
Speaking about parenting, wealth, and inheritance, Ozokwor said parents should allow their children to face challenges and work for what they want, rather than making everything available to them.
“When you say, ‘I don’t want my children to suffer what I suffered when I was growing up’, you see, that’s the best way to destroy your children,” she said.
The actress clarified that she was not asking parents to deliberately make their children suffer, but rather urged them to let their children struggle and understand the process of building their own lives.
“I’m not saying allow them to suffer; what I’m saying is allow them to struggle. Go through the process.
“But when you pamper them, they don’t come out to be anything,” she said.
Ozokwor also spoke about family wealth, saying children should not simply expect to inherit everything their parents worked for.
“Keep the things that you have and let them know that you go get yours, this is mine,” she added.
The actress revealed that she applied the same approach to her own son, telling him to work for his own home rather than assuming that her house was his.
Ozokwor said, “I told my son, ' My house isn’t yours; go and work for your own.”
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