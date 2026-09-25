Opoku Mensah urges Christian Council, House of Chiefs to speak up on democratic freedoms

Audio By Carbonatix
Spokesperson for former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has challenged the Christian Council of Ghana and the National House of Chiefs to speak out on what he describes as the erosion of democratic freedoms in Ghana.
According to Yaw Opoku Mensah, the two institutions, as important moral voices in the country, have a responsibility to speak when citizens’ rights and freedoms are at stake.
He expressed concern over what he described as the government’s resort to the arrest of dissenting voices, arguing that such developments raise questions about the protection of democratic freedoms.
“The Christian Council and the National House of Chiefs are supposed to be moral voices of the country and as institutions capable of speaking truth to power when citizens’ rights and freedoms are at stake,” he said.
According to him, the apparent silence of such institutions should not always be interpreted as neutrality.
“Silence cannot always be called neutrality. Sometimes, silence is a betrayal,” Mr Opoku Mensah said.
He questioned the role of the two institutions if concerns about being perceived as supporting a particular political side prevented them from speaking against the alleged abuse of state power.
“If fear of being accused of supporting one political side prevents these institutions from speaking when government power is being abused, then we must ask: who exactly are they representing?” he asked.
Mr Mensah stressed that accountability should apply to every government, regardless of the political party in power.
“Government must be held accountable, regardless of which political party is in power. Human rights do not belong to any political party. They belong to the Ghanaian people,” he said.
He further warned that Ghana’s democracy could face serious challenges if institutions expected to serve as the country’s moral conscience fail to speak when necessary.
“If the institutions that should serve as the moral conscience of the nation cannot call power to order when necessary, then our democracy has a serious problem,” he said.
Mr Mensah therefore called for what he described as moral courage from the two institutions.
“Ghana needs moral courage, not convenient silence. Speak up when it matters,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
Health Ministry moves to integrate traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare
14 minutes
-
550 pupils in Kintampo South get educational lifeline as ‘Seeds of Hope’ reaches farming communities
35 minutes
-
Opoku Mensah urges Christian Council, House of Chiefs to speak up on democratic freedoms
52 minutes
-
Teacher unions’ strike: Minority demands immediate payment of teacher arrears, 20% deprived area allowance
60 minutes
-
The Accra-Kumasi Expressway: Building it right
1 hour
-
Beyond gold exports: Building value and economic resilience from Ghana’s gold
1 hour
-
2027 AFCONQ: Ghana under pressure as Gambia beat Somalia 2-1
1 hour
-
Eastern NPP Women’s Organiser calls on AG, Police to secure bail for Salomey Baffoe
2 hours
-
Poverty, illiteracy driving acceptance of vote-buying among women – Damongo Queen Mother
2 hours
-
Photos: Democracy Is Not For Sale forum in Savannah region
2 hours
-
GNFS launches 2026/27 National Anti-Bushfire campaign in Atebubu, records 62.8% reduction in bushfire cases
3 hours
-
I’ll vote for a female president; women are less likely to steal from the state – Okyeame Kwame
3 hours
-
More public education needed to stop vote-buying – Savannah Region MP
3 hours
-
Absa Bank commissions new head office, commits to strengthening operations in Ghana
3 hours
-
Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair clinic: Day 1 ends on positive note as patrons explore housing solutions at Junction Mall
3 hours