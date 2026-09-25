550 pupils in Kintampo South get educational lifeline as ‘Seeds of Hope’ reaches farming communities

More than 550 pupils in two farming communities in the Kintampo South District have received school supplies as part of an outreach programme aimed at easing some of the educational challenges confronting children in rural Ghana.

The intervention formed part of the 2026 “Seeds of Hope” Community Outreach and School Donation Campaign by SeedSpark Foundation, in partnership with Legacy Impact through the Legacy Career Institute and OhenebaCare Foundation.

The school gates in Anokyekrom and Abom Komkomba had barely opened on Monday, September 21, 2026, when the communities began buzzing with activity.

Volunteers were setting up, health workers were preparing for free screening, and boxes of books and other educational materials were being arranged for pupils.

For the children, however, the excitement was about more than a change from the usual school routine.

They were about to receive some of the basic items many of them need to participate fully in the classroom.

A total of 250 pupils in Anokyekrom and 300 in Abom Komkomba, from Kindergarten through Junior High School, received exercise books, textbooks, pens, pencils, rulers, school bags, clothing and footballs.

The schools also received textbooks and Teaching and Learning Materials for use by teachers.

For some teachers, the donation addresses a challenge that is familiar in many rural classrooms — trying to deliver lessons with limited teaching and learning resources.

A teacher at Abom Komkomba D/A School welcomed the intervention, saying the textbooks would support both teachers and pupils.

“The textbooks we’ve received will help us study and teach the kids,” she said.

She added that some pupils regularly report to school without exercise books, making the donation particularly important.

“This will help them and make learning and teaching enjoyable and easier. God bless SeedSpark Foundation,” she said.

Executive Director of SeedSpark Foundation, Henry Ekow Yawson, said the organisation deliberately focuses on farming communities, where children can sometimes have fewer educational resources despite their communities playing an important role in Ghana’s food production.

“Communities like Anokyekrom and Abom Komkomba are the backbone of this country’s food supply, yet their children are often the last to receive the tools they need to learn,” he said.

According to him, the Foundation intends to continue returning to such communities because educational opportunity should not depend on where a child is born.

“Every child deserves a fair shot, no matter where they’re born,” he added.

The organisers say the intervention was designed to go beyond a one-day distribution exercise.

Director of Legacy Impact, David, spoke to the pupils about opportunities available through the Legacy Career Institute and encouraged them to remain committed to their education.

He said the objective was to help the children understand that their current circumstances do not have to define the limits of their future.

“We don’t just want to hand out books and leave. We want these children to know that there’s a path beyond this classroom,” he said.

Volunteers also spent time with the pupils, engaging them through games, singing and conversations.

For the organisers, those interactions were just as important as the physical donations because they created an opportunity to encourage the children directly.

The outreach also brought healthcare services closer to residents.

An 18-member medical team comprising personnel from Kintampo South Hospital, OhenebaCare Foundation and the National Health Insurance Scheme screened an estimated 160 residents.

The NHIS component was particularly targeted at helping residents understand and access the scheme while ensuring farmers who needed registration or renewal support could receive it during the outreach.

Organisers plan to expand the campaign to more communities and undertake follow-up visits.

Those visits are expected to help identify and respond to some of the needs uncovered during the education and health activities.

By the end of the day, the classrooms at Anokyekrom and Abom Komkomba had gained new teaching materials, hundreds of pupils had received school supplies and dozens of residents had accessed health services.

But for SeedSpark Foundation and its partners, the campaign represents something broader than a single day’s activities.

It is an attempt to put practical resources behind a simple proposition: that a child’s access to education should not be determined by whether they grow up in a farming community or a major urban centre.

The Foundation says the work will continue under its guiding motto: “Seeds of Change, Sprout of Success.”

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