2027 AFCONQ: Ghana under pressure as Gambia beat Somalia 2-1

Ghana’s task of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations has become more difficult after The Gambia secured a 2-1 victory over Somalia in the other Group C fixture.

The result leaves Ghana bottom of the group after the opening round of matches, following Thursday’s 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

Ebrima Colley gave The Gambia the lead before Bilal Njie restored parity for Somalia. Mohammed Badamosi then struck the decisive goal to hand the Scorpions all three points.

The result means Ghana now face an early test of their AFCON qualification campaign when they host The Gambia on Tuesday.

With the Black Stars already three points behind both Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, a positive result has taken on added importance as Carlos Queiroz looks to avoid another difficult start.

Ghana endured a disastrous opening to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, collecting just one point from their first two matches before eventually finishing the campaign without a win and missing out on the tournament.

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