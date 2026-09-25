‘Feel free to invest; golden era for Ghana is beginning’ – Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has urged businesses to increase investment in Ghana, assuring the private sector that the government will protect recent gains in the country’s economic conditions.
He said the next phase of the government’s economic programme would focus not only on maintaining macroeconomic stability but also on transforming the economy through increased production, value addition and job creation.
According to Dr Forson, the government’s new blueprint for economic transformation will be outlined in the 2027 Budget.
“Feel free to invest because we will sustain the gains. The golden era for Ghana is beginning, and our new blueprint will be announced in the 2027 Budget,” Dr Forson said.
He explained that the government had deliberately taken steps to reduce the cost of capital and would continue pursuing measures to make financing more accessible to businesses seeking to expand their operations.
“That is why the 2027 Budget will move Ghana from stability to transformation,” he stated, stressing that the progress achieved on the macroeconomic front would be protected and consolidated.
Dr Forson also pointed to President John Dramani Mahama’s plan to invest US$10 billion in strategic sectors over the next four years, describing the initiative as part of efforts to address structural weaknesses in the economy.
“We want to produce more, add value and create more jobs for the Ghanaian economy. This means addressing the fundamental challenges we face as a country,” he said.
The Finance Minister further urged the private sector to play a stronger role in domestic revenue mobilisation, arguing that increased revenue generation would help the government reduce its dependence on borrowing.
“We need your support to raise the necessary revenue so that the Government does not borrow beyond its means, as we saw in 2022,” he said.
Dr Forson made the remarks during a meeting with the leadership of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and leading business executives as the government continues consultations with industry ahead of the 2027 Budget.
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