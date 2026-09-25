24-hour Economy Secretariat to support 2026 Inter Tourism Expo

Audio By Carbonatix
The Secretariat of the 24-hour Economy is set to support the 6th Inter Tourism Expo, scheduled to take place in Cape Coast in the Central Region from October 21 to 23, 2026.
The commitment follows a courtesy call by the Inter Tourism Expo Organising Committee on the Presidential Adviser on the 24-hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, Augustine Tanoh, in Accra.
The delegation, led by Chairman Emmanuel Treku and Chief Executive Officer Beauty Kabukie Apedoe, briefed the Presidential Adviser on preparations for the expo and its objectives.
Discussions focused on how the event could support the government's 24-hour economy agenda, particularly in areas including job creation, tourism, investment attraction, agribusiness, industrialisation, digital transformation and private-sector participation.
The two sides also discussed the expo's programme structure and investment-focused activities, as well as opportunities for stronger coordination between the organisers and government institutions to ensure practical outcomes beyond the conference.
The theme for this year's expo is “Positioning Ghana as a 24-Hour Investment Economy”.
It will focus on sectors including agribusiness, digital sovereignty and AfCFTA industrial acceleration within Ghana's tourism agenda.
The event, to be held at the Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast, is expected to bring together more than 300 tourism stakeholders, investors, government institutions, business leaders, development partners and other participants to discuss investment and economic development opportunities in Ghana.
Mr Tanoh welcomed the delegation and said the 24-hour Economy Secretariat was prepared to support the expo on behalf of the Presidency.
He requested relevant information from the organisers to enable the Secretariat to determine its role in the organisation of the event.
Mr Treku said the expo was intended to showcase Ghana's tourism potential and attract investment and financial returns to the country.
He said the engagement with the Secretariat was particularly significant because the expo's outcomes should be aligned with the government's transformational policy programme being implemented through the 24-hour economy agenda.
Mr Treku said the collaboration would provide an opportunity to connect tourism with the broader productive economy and demonstrate how the sector could contribute to investment, employment, value-chain development and regional economic activity.
He said several institutions within Ghana's investment environment were also being engaged to support the expo, including the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority, Ghana International Trade Commission, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ghana Tourism Authority and the Regional House of Chiefs.
Follow-up meetings are expected to be held as part of preparations for the event.
The Inter Tourism Expo and Conference is an annual event aimed at showcasing Ghana's tourism potential and attracting local and foreign tourists to experience and patronise the country's historical and cultural heritage assets.
The event also seeks to facilitate discussions on trade and agribusiness, connect local agricultural and AfCFTA-driven trade with investors, and explore capital investment in technology, physical infrastructure and emerging sectors.
It will also feature business-to-business sessions intended to facilitate direct engagement between global investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry players.
Presentations, an Investment Marketplace and Deal Flow opportunities will also be held to enable companies to explore potential business linkages.
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