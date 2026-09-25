New cocoa producer price looms as COCOBOD seeks funding for 2026/27 season

Ghana is preparing to enter the 2026/2027 cocoa season with a new producer price expected to be announced by the government as authorities work to secure the financing needed to purchase cocoa from farmers.

The forthcoming price decision comes at a critical point for the cocoa sector, with the government and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) seeking to strengthen liquidity and establish a sustainable financing arrangement for the new crop.

As part of preparations, COCOBOD has held discussions with major international cocoa trading companies in London on financing and operational arrangements for the upcoming season.

The engagements covered the implementation of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 2026, proposed financing mechanisms, and plans to raise funds through commercial paper and bond issuance.

The discussions also considered ways to support Licensed Buying Companies with funding, ensure sufficient liquidity for cocoa purchases and prepare Ghana's export system for the European Union Deforestation Regulation.

The new producer price will determine the earnings of cocoa farmers during the 2026/2027 season and is expected to be closely monitored by farmers and industry operators, particularly amid fluctuations in global cocoa prices and financing pressures confronting the sector.

For the current 2025/2026 light crop season, the government retained the producer price at GH¢1,241.76 for a 30-kilogramme load of Grade I and II cocoa.

This is equivalent to GH¢2,587 per 64-kilogramme gross bag and GH¢41,392 per tonne, based on 16 bags.

The new season's producer price is therefore expected to influence purchasing arrangements across the cocoa industry while determining the level of income farmers receive from their produce.

Beyond the immediate price decision, the preparations point to a broader effort to address financial pressures within Ghana's cocoa industry and ensure that the sector has sufficient resources to support farmers, buyers and exporters throughout the new crop season.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.