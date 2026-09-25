From abandoned ruins to model residence: How Techiman North DCE fulfilled 9-month promise

When the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North Adom Kwabena Johnson led journalists through the dilapidated remains of the official DCE residence in early 2025, the sight was grim.

Broken roofing sheets flapped in the wind. Weeds had swallowed the compound. Floor tiles, once pristine, lay cracked and discoloured. The building initiated under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration but abandoned when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took power in 2017 had become a symbol of wasted public resources.

"The erstwhile NPP government deserted this project when they took over, leaving a valuable public asset to waste away," Johnson said at the time.

But rather than merely lament, the DCE made a pledge that many dismissed as political rhetoric: the bungalow would be completed within nine months.

A Promise Kept

Nine months later, that pledge has been fulfilled and then some.

The once-decrepit structure now stands proudly as a fully roofed, tiled, and painted facility, with a paved compound and modern finishing. The project is approximately 98% complete, with the contractor expected to hand over the keys to the Assembly in the coming weeks.

The transformation was enough to impress the regional minister, who visited the site for an inspection tour alongside the DCE. Walking through the corridors of the revitalised facility, the minister could not hide his satisfaction.

"I recall instructing the various MMDCEs in the area during my first meeting with them to work on their accommodations under the legacy module," the minister said. "I am excited that the DCE has made this possible. This is judicious use of state funds."

The Man Behind the Mission

For Adom Johnson, the motivation was simple: fiscal responsibility.

"The Assembly has been spending heavily on rent for successive DCEs," he explained. "What motivated me is to save the Assembly from spending more on paying rents."

But the benefits extend beyond cost savings. According to the DCE, the facility will serve multiple purposes:

1. A permanent residence for successive DCEs, ending the cycle of rental payments

2. Accommodation for government officials visiting the district on official duties

3. A future event centre for national events, with plans for an extension

"The facility will also help in hosting government officials who visit the district in line of work," Mr Johnson noted. "The extension of the project will also in the future serve as an event centre for national events."

A Community's Relief

Local residents, who had long complained about the abandoned structure, have welcomed the development with optimism. Some had described the building as "a symbol of wasted resources." Now, hope has replaced frustration.

Some Assembly Members who spoke to Joy News expressed their appreciation to the DCE, noting that the project had not only provided a befitting residence but also created jobs and boosted local economic activity during the construction phase.

What's Next?

The Techiman North District Assembly is expected to commence final procurement and construction processes in the coming weeks, with the contractor set to officially hand over the project shortly after.

For a district that watched a valuable public asset rot for nearly a decade, the revival of the DCE's bungalow is more than just a construction project — it is a statement that with the right leadership, promises can be kept.

As the DCE put it, "We have been instructed by President Mahama to ensure that such projects are completed for the benefit of the district. So I have resolved to complete this project."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.