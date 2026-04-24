Former Akatsi North DCE Dr Amuzu reported dead

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Akatsi North District, has been reported dead.
Confirmation of the death was given by Goodman Paul Ayrah, Second Vice Chairman of the party in Akatsi North, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).
Mr Ayrah said the information had been received within party circles but noted that official communication from the bereaved family and the party hierarchy was yet to be issued.
Dr Amuzu served as DCE for Akatsi North and was associated with efforts to promote local development, including initiatives in education, healthcare delivery, and rural infrastructure.
Until his demise, Dr Amuzu was described as a development-oriented administrator and public servant with experience in local governance and policy implementation.
He held various professional and leadership roles within the public sector, contributing to district-level planning, administration, and community development initiatives.
During his tenure as DCE, he championed community-based projects, including the expansion of school infrastructure, support for Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, and the improvement of feeder roads to enhance access to farming communities.
He was also noted for promoting grassroots participation in governance, strengthening institutional coordination, and supporting revenue mobilisation efforts within the district.
Details regarding the cause of death and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.
GNA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.
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