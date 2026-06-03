Ice cream 10 cedis? I’d rather buy fufu – Pinkberry CEO on Kumasi store struggle

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of Pinkberry Ghana, Dr Kobbina Tuyee Awuah, has recalled how one of Pinkberry’s early branches in Kumasi exposed the realities of introducing a premium international brand into a local market.
Speaking on The Career Trail program on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he explained that while the brand recorded strong performance in some parts of the country, the Kumasi outlet revealed a different consumer mindset that affected demand.
“I remember I was sitting outside the Kumasi shop with my friend Kingsley. This lady walked past, talking to her friend and said, ‘Ice cream 10 cedis? I’d rather use it to buy fufu,” he recounted.
He said the comment reflected a deeper consumer preference that affected sales and ultimately led to the branch’s closure
“That was when I realised it was going to be a tough market. We ended up closing the Kumasi shop. It just didn’t do well,” he said.
“Despite the challenges I faced with the Kumasi branch, the other branches, Cantoments, East Legon, and Haatso were doing well,” he noted.
Dr Awuah further explained that, beyond market differences, the overall setup of the franchise itself came with significant financial pressure and strict operational rules.
He revealed that even before operations began, the cost of equipment alone was substantial.
“I remember very well, each machine was about 25,000 dollars, and we had to buy three of them,” he said.
“The franchise dictates everything you do. You can’t just set up the way you want. You have to import everything, and the store has to meet very specific standards,” he added.
He noted that this made the initial investment highly risky, especially in a market they were still testing.
“It was quite scary at the beginning because you’re committing a lot of money before you even know how the market will respond,” he shared.
Despite these challenges, he soldiered on. Today, Pinkberry has expanded across different parts of Ghana, marking a journey defined by risk, persistence, and steady growth.
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