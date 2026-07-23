Fire guts fashion training centre at Kumasi Top High, destroys materials worth thousands of cedis

A devastating fire has torn through a fashion training centre at Top High in Kumasi, destroying goods worth thousands of cedis.

The fire started at about 7 am on Thursday, July 23, ravaging sewing materials and other gadgets used at the fashion centre.

Firefighters from KNUST and Asokore Mampong stations arrived at the scene to douse the fire. After nearly an hour of battling the blaze, the fire was put under control from spreading to nearby shops and houses.

It is unclear what circumstances led to the fire incident as the fire service begins preliminary investigations to establish the cause.

The fashion school identified as Adoma Fashion is a training hub for at least 30 students and workers who are struggling to come to terms with the devastation.

According to Adom May, Secretary of Adom Fashion School, the fire started suddenly.

"I was packing clothes at the entrance of the shop when I saw smoke coming from a small room inside. So we thought it was from the light, and we started switching off the sockets. But within a minute, the fire became intense. We then started calling the fire service while trying to use the fire extinguisher to control it, but we couldn't. By the time the fire service personnel arrived, everything had already been destroyed," she said.

The mood at the scene was sombre as workers and apprentices watched the charred remains of the shop.

Several of them expressed frustration and worry about the future, saying the destruction of the shop has left them stranded.

For many apprentices, the shop served as both a workplace and a training centre. Now, with equipment, fabrics and sewing machines burnt, they are uncertain about how and where to continue their training.

"This is where we learn our trade and feed ourselves. We are pleading with government and benevolent individuals to help our madam get the shop back on its feet because she is going through difficult times as she has a newborn baby," Nana Yaw Konadu, an apprentice, said.

The KNUST District Fire Commander, DOII Anthony Appiah, says a distress call was received at 7:40 am and personnel arrived at the scene by 7:45 am to fight the blaze.

He stated that upon arrival, his team assessed the situation and determined that the fire was beyond their control. As a result, they requested backup from the Asokore Mampong Fire Service. Through a joint effort, the blaze was brought under control in less than an hour.

He added that investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the fire.

DOII Appiah also noted that there was a fire extinguisher in the shop which could have helped prevent the fire from spreading. However, he said the workers and people around did not have the knowledge on how to use it; hence, they could not prevent the damage.

He therefore urged Ghanaians who have fire extinguishers in their homes and workshops to engage the Ghana National Fire Service for training on how to use the devices effectively.

Joy News understands this marks the third fire outbreak at the building. The repeated incidents have left traders worried about the safety of goods and lives at Tech-Top High.

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