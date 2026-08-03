Back-to-back! ‘On A More Serious Note’ retains Comic TV Programme of the Year title

Joy Prime’s comedy and entertainment programme, On A More Serious Note, has retained its title as Comic TV Programme of the Year at the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards, cementing its place as one of Ghana’s leading television comedy shows.

The programme beat fellow nominees Half Serious Show on UTV and The Real News to claim the award for the second consecutive year, following its first win at the 2025 edition of the awards.

The latest recognition comes less than three years after the programme debuted on Joy Prime in December 2023, marking a steady rise for a show that has carved out a niche by blending topical discussions, satire and live comedy.

Hosted by KMJ and Amelley Djosu, popularly known as Saminiwaa, On A More Serious Note has become a regular Friday night fixture for viewers seeking a humorous take on the week's biggest stories. The programme features comedian Eyiram, blogger Xerda and comedian Rubbin Adarkwa as resident panellists, alongside guest appearances from personalities across entertainment, politics, sports and social life.

Each episode explores trending issues through discussion, improvisation and comic reenactments, offering audiences a satirical perspective on events shaping public conversation. The programme also opens with a disclaimer reminding viewers that its content is intended for entertainment.

The back-to-back award reflects the show's growing influence within Ghana's comedy landscape, where television programmes are increasingly competing alongside stand-up comedy, online skits and digital content for audience attention.

The Ghana Comedy Awards, organised annually to honour excellence across the country's comedy industry, recognise achievements in television, radio, digital content, stand-up comedy and acting. The awards have become one of the sector's key platforms for celebrating performers and productions that contribute to the growth of comedy in Ghana.

For Joy Prime, the latest win reinforces the channel's growing reputation as a flagship entertainment offering. Since its launch, “On A More Serious Note” has built a loyal following by combining current affairs with humour, creating a format that resonates with audiences while encouraging conversations around issues dominating the national agenda.

The consecutive victories also underscore the programme's consistency in a competitive category, strengthening its position as one of Ghana's most recognised comedy television productions.

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